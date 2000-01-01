Master Gardener Training Offered Online

The application window is open for the 2021 Master Gardener training, which will be offered 100% online in the fall. Applicants have from March 1 through July 1 to apply.

“We have set up the course so that participants can work through the book chapters and online materials at their own pace, on their own time,” said Susan DeBlieck, Master Gardener program coordinator with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Participants will connect on online discussion forums to share ideas about how they plan to volunteer and what they are learning about plants.”

Learn more about the program and apply online.

3/30/2021