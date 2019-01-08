Winter Webcasts Are Educational Opportunity for Master Gardeners

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will host three webcasts this winter. Master Gardeners will gain educational hours while learning about managing vegetable pests, engaging with new audiences and gardening in containers.

The one-hour webcasts will be shown at ISU Extension and Outreach county offices. Contact a county office for dates and times. The webcasts are free of charge and open to anyone who may be interested.

Winter webcast topics

Managing Vegetable Pests, presented by Dan Fillius, produce safety specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. His presentation will provide organic, weed-free vegetable growing tips to reduce pests and attract beneficial insects.

Engaging New Audiences, presented by Elin Filbey, director of programs and community engagement at the University of Wisconsin’s Allen Centennial Garden. This presentation will share examples of activities that can be used to attract new people to a public garden.

Limited Space Gardening, presented by Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens. This webcast will explore a dozen ways to create container gardens.

The webcasts will provide ideas for Master Gardener volunteer projects and expand the knowledge base of gardeners. All webcasts count toward Master Gardener continuing education hours.

