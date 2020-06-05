Videos Provide Education on Unsightly Tree Diseases

AMES, Iowa – The Integrated Pest Management program with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is providing three new videos on tree pathogens: black knot (apiosporina morbosa), diplodia tip blight and dothistroma needle blight.

Diplodia tip blight and dothistroma needle blight are both found in conifer trees, with black knot found in cherry or plum trees. These diseases are unsightly and impact the health and life of the infected trees.

“These videos will help tree owners and professionals identify common problems with trees and how to manage those problems when they arise,” said Ed Zaworski, plant pathologist and diagnostician for the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University.

Watch these videos and more from Integrated Pest Management to keep your plants happy and healthy.

The videos include:

For more information, Zaworski can be reached at 515-294-1741, or zaworski@iastate.edu.

Original photo: Black knot on a plum tree.