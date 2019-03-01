Vegetable Workshop to Explore Managing Disease, Insect Pests and Weeds

AMES, Iowa – An integrated pest management workshop will be held this spring to help growers, local foods coordinators, extension staff, county horticulturists and industry representatives learn about managing common insects, diseases and weeds in vegetable production systems.

The workshop will be held April 9 at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dubuque County office, 14858 West Ridge Lane, Dubuque. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the workshop starting at 9 a.m.

ISU Extension and Outreach specialists will provide instruction on insect, disease and weed management, and crop rotation in vegetable crops. Workshop presenters from Iowa State University include Ajay Nair, associate professor and extension vegetable production specialist; Donald Lewis, professor and extension entomologist; Patrick O’Malley, extension commercial horticulture specialist; and Ray Kruse, extension food systems program coordinator.

Online registration is required as space is limited. There is no cost for the workshop, and a lunch is included. Registration must be completed by March 31.