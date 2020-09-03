Storm Tree Damage and Resilience the Topic of Iowa Learning Farms Webinar

AMES, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms (ILF) will host a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at noon about how to assess and address storm damage to both forest and urban trees caused by the derecho Aug. 10

The derecho caused extensive damage across the state, to buildings, crops and trees. This webinar will focus on the storm damage to forests and urban trees, and how this damage can be evaluated and managed to create more resilient forest and tree resources.

Billy Beck, assistant professor and extension forestry specialist in the Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management at Iowa State University, will provide tips on creating more storm-ready urban and rural forest canopies. Recovery resources for both rural forest landowners and urban residents will be covered.

“Landscape and forest trees provide critical social, economic and environmental benefits to all Iowans, and the derecho produced devastating impacts to these resources,” said Beck. “Whether you suffered damage to trees in your yard, or your 100-acre forestland, this webinar seeks to assist on the road to recovery.”

Beck’s research and extension work focus on the impacts that trees, forests and forestry have on water quality and quantity within the agricultural Midwest.

To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon on Sept. 9 click the following URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172

Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 364 284 172. Or, join from a dial-in phone line by dialing: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923; Meeting ID: 364 284 172.

The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available online.

A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for, for those who are able to participate in the live webinar. Information about how to apply to receive the unit (if approved) will be provided at the end of the live webinar.