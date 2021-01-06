Opportunities for Pollinators the Focus of Webinar

AMES, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms will hold a webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at noon, that will provide information on pollinators, the threats they face, opportunities for establishing high quality habitat for pollinators, and how to get projects started.

Pollinators, as a group, are in decline. Jeff Jensen, a program manager and field coordinator for Trees Forever, will cover what pollinators are and why they’re important; how to establish trees, shrubs, and prairie for pollinator habitat; good stewardship for pollinators; soil and water improvements through perennials; and how to talk with landowners about starting a project.

Each webinar participant will also have access to Trees Forever’s digital toolkit of resources covering a wide range of pollinator topics, including how to establish pollinator habitat, resources available to landowners for projects, and other technical resources.

“It is said that bees and other pollinators are responsible for roughly every third bite of food we eat, so the decline in pollinator species is alarming,” said Jensen, who manages the Working Watersheds: Buffers and Beyond program for Trees Forever and has been working in the area of sustainable agriculture and agroforestry for almost 20 years. “However, we have many tools in the toolbox to help pollinator species recover and thrive, and it all starts with habitat.”

Webinar Access Instructions

To participate in the live webinar, shortly before 12 p.m. CST on Jan. 13, click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172

Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 364 284 172. Or, join from a dial-in phone line by dialing +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923; meeting ID 364 284 172.

The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available at https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/webinars.

A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for, for those who are able to participate in the live webinar. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.

Original photo: Monarch pollinator