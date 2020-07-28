Online Workshop Planned for Safe Mushroom Foraging

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering the second of a two-part online workshop on Aug. 4 for anyone interested in learning more about identifying and foraging local mushrooms. The Aug. 4 workshop will be held from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing.

The deadline to register is Aug. 3 at noon and registration should be done online. Size is limited to 300 participants. Course is free of charge. For questions about online registration contact Katelyn Brinkerhoff at kbrink@iastate.edu or Carter Oliver at cpoliver@iastate.edu.

Instructor Lina Rodriguez Salamanca is a plant pathology diagnostician with the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University.

Along with this online class, she teaches morel mushroom certification classes for the state. (Note: This online class is for general mushroom foraging information, not a certification course.)

“Foraging and consumer awareness is important, and there are always risks associated with consuming wild mushrooms,” said Rodriguez Salamanca, “Participants in this workshop will discuss proper identification traits, foraging safety, distinguishing between edible and non-edible varieties and best harvesting practices including how to avoid any potential post-harvest contamination.”

Those who registered for both online workshops will receive a free Safe Mushroom Foraging guide developed and published by Rodriguez Salamanca and her team at ISU Extension and Outreach. The guide provides guidance on the time of year each mushroom is available, key characteristics, habitat and look-alike mushrooms.

It shares information on common mushroom myths and best practices for searching for them in the wild. Printed copies of the guide are available to purchase through the ISU Extension Store, or a free pdf can be downloaded which features a variety of charts and full color photographs to help hunters identify mushrooms.

For more information contact Katelyn Brinkerhoff, horticulture educator with ISU Extension and Outreach in Woodbury County, at kbrink@iastate.edu or 712-276-2157, or Carter Oliver, county director of ISU Extension and Outreach Harrison County, at cpoliver@iastate.edu , 712-644-2105.

Original photo: mushroom foraging workshop.