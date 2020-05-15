Learn How to Plant a Container-Grown Tree

AMES, Iowa – The Integrated Pest Management program with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has debuted a new video on how to properly plant a container-grown tree in an urban setting.

In the video, Jeff Iles, professor and chair in horticulture at Iowa State University, explains the step-by-step process of planting a container grown tree, which can typically be found at garden or home improvement stores.

Topics covered in the video include:

Planting location.

Size and depth of planting space.

Root ball work.

Support after planting.

“These tips and recommendations for planting container-grown trees will help your new addition to the landscape get off to the best start possible,” Iles said. “Your tree is an investment, so investing time on the front-end makes perfect sense.”

Following these easy recommendations can help ensure a healthy long life to landscape trees. View this video and more can be found on the Integrated Pest Management YouTube page.

For more information, contact Iles at 515-294-3718, or iles@iastate.edu.

Photo credit: Planting a tree, by Eagle/stock.adobe.com