Iowa Native Plants Featured in the 2021 Garden Calendar

AMES, Iowa – Iowans can expect next year to be bright and colorful – at least according to the images found within the 2021 Garden Calendar produced by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

With a theme of Iowa Natives, the new calendar features 12 months of native plants, including bloodroot, bluebells, prairie smoke, bur oak, witch hazel, winterberry and others.

Full-page photos are featured each month, along with monthly tips that provide timely cultural information for fruits and vegetables, lawn care recommendations, tree and shrub guidance and other information.

“It’s always a beautiful calendar and I especially like this one because it focusses on the beauty which is naturally occurring in our state,” said Cindy Haynes, associate professor and extension specialist in horticulture at Iowa State University.

Haynes produced the calendar alongside Richard Jauron, retired horticulture specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Jauron said native plant species are often ideal, because they’re adapted to the climate and generally do well.

“You don’t have to plant all native plants, but when you consider your options, native plants are most adapted.”

The calendar is available on the Iowa State University Extension Store for $7 and is a valuable resource for inside the home, shop or garden shed.

Whether it be flowers, fruits, vegetables, trees or turfgrass, this annual calendar provides tips on a variety of topics so gardeners can quickly know what task should be completed next in their garden.