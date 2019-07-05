Fruit and Vegetable Field Day Planned for Aug. 5

AMES, Iowa – The fruit and vegetable research taking place at Iowa State University’s Horticulture Research Station will be on full display for the Fruit and Vegetable Field Day Aug. 5.

The annual event will feature various research and demonstration projects tailored toward commercial growers, extension personnel, nonprofit organizations and Master Gardeners.

Specific projects include high tunnels, organic vegetable production, pepper and sweet potato production, pest management in cucurbit crops, hops, peaches and beneficial insects such as bees, wasps and pollinators.

Ajay Nair, associate professor and extension vegetable production specialist at Iowa State, said growers will also see how biodegradable plastic can be used for pepper production, and they’ll get to see equipment demonstrations, including finger weeders.

“The main goal is for producers to assess and get exposed to some of the innovative research we are conducting here at Iowa State University, and also for them to see things in person,” Nair said.

Producers also will get to review the latest research in irrigation and pest management, and they’ll get to see how peaches can be grown using high tunnels.

The field day is being organized in partnership with the Practical Farmers of Iowa, the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, and the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture.

Iowa State and a variety of industry sponsors will host informational booths at the field day, which runs from 2-6:30 p.m.

Registration is free, but required so organizers can plan for supper. Register online at the Iowa State Sustainable Vegetable Production website.

The Horticulture Research Station is located at 55519 170th St., Ames.

Ajay Nair can be reached at 515-294-7080, or at nairajay@iastate.edu.