Fruit and Vegetable Continuing Instruction Course Scheduled for Feb. 22

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Pesticide Bureau has approved a continuing instruction course for fruit and vegetable commercial (Category 1D) and private pesticide applicators.

The training session is scheduled for Feb. 22 from 9-11:20 a.m. and is separate from the Iowa Specialty Producers Conference this year.

For private applicators who have already been attending CIC classes, this course will count for recertification.

“This course provides CICs that are relevant to fruit and vegetable farmers and is the only way to get CICs for commercial category 1D,” said Joe Hannan, fruit and vegetable production specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

The fruit and vegetable applicator certification program will only be offered through this special session. The fee for this continuing instructional course is $35 and is intended for private, public and commercial category 1D applicators.

Pre-registration is required. Visit the Iowa Wine Growers Association or Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association online to register.

If you are already attending continuing instruction courses, such as what was offered at previous IFVGA or Iowa Specialty Producers Conferences, this course will count for the CICs.

Private applicators must have attended training for the year their certification expires plus the two previous years for IDALS to consider the training valid for recertification. Example: If certification expiration is Dec. 31, 2020, applicators should attend training in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The training season for private applicators is Dec. 1 through the following April 15. Training for 2020 would be Dec. 1, 2020, through April 15, 2021.

If you have not been attending CICs, applicators that are due to retest in 2020 and 2021 must wait until the year after the certification expiration year to switch to attending CICs (but remember, retesting must still be done in the certification expiration year).

Applicators who miss a CIC training in one or more years during their three-year recertification cycle are required to renew their certification by exam. CICs cannot be made up if applicators forget to attend a CIC during each year of their certification cycle.

Extra CICs cannot be attended during a year and count toward attendance the next year. For more information, Hannan can be reached at 515-993-4281 or jmhannan@iastate.edu