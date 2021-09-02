Fall Forestry Field Days to be Held Across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Woodland owners and those with an interest in forestry can network and improve their knowledge during several field days planned this fall across the state.

A half-dozen events will be held in September and October, offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and state and local partners.

The first is a water quality conservation tour in Mitchell and Floyd counties, on Sept. 16. The event is called “From the Stream to the Forest: Conservation Practices for Producers and Landowners,” and will feature conservation practices of interest to agricultural producers, forest landowners and natural resource enthusiasts, with visits to private and public sites.

On Sept. 28, the “Iowa Tree Farmer of the Year Field Day” will be held at the tree farm of Dennis and Rhonda Westergard, near Charles City. Participants will learn about tornado damage and tree planting, pond management, invasive species control and a host of state and federal conservation programs, with a focus on the Iowa Tree Farm Program.

Four other field days are planned across the state, with learning opportunities for forest owners, forest service providers and anyone with an interest in Iowa forestry.

“The forestry community is really looking forward to getting back together for in-person events and networking,” said Billy Beck, assistant professor and extension forestry specialist at Iowa State University. “The lineup includes a resurgence of our traditional field days and we’ve also added some new ones.”

The following events will be held this fall. Pre-registration is requested to help with events that include meals and other materials. For the latest field-day details and directions, visit the ISU Extension and Outreach Natural Resource Stewardship Forestry events web page.

Shareable photo: Forestry field day.