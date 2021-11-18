2022 Garden Calendar Features Iowa Edibles

AMES, Iowa – A savory year is in store for 2022 – at least for those who purchase a copy of the 2022 Garden Calendar produced by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

The theme is “edibles” and includes 12 months of photos of popular edible plants and flowers found in Iowa, including rhubarb, pineapple sage, dandelions, tomatoes and more.

“It’s amazing the number of edible plants that can be grown in Iowa,” said Cindy Haynes, associate professor and extension specialist in horticulture at Iowa State University.

In addition to the photos, the calendar includes seasonal guidance for growers of fruits and vegetables, trees, shrubs, flowers and lawns. Planting and harvesting dates are provided, along with year-long tips on plant care.

The calendar is gardener-focused but is appealing to anyone looking for a photographic calendar of plants to grow in your home or landscape.

“The calendar touches many people’s interests,” said Haynes. “Some gardeners like the monthly reminders and some like to write things down of their own, as they might do in a journal.”

The calendar is available on the Iowa State University Extension Store for $8 and is a valuable resource for inside the home, shop or garden shed.

The calendar is also a popular holiday gift and can be mailed directly from the extension store, or purchased from many ISU Extension and Outreach county offices across Iowa.

The last two pages provide information about additional extension publications and contacts for county extension offices.

For more information, Haynes is available at 515-294-4006 or chaynes@iastate.edu.

Shareable photos